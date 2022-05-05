William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Guardant Health in a research note issued to investors on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.22) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($1.05). William Blair also issued estimates for Guardant Health’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($1.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($4.84) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.03) EPS.

GH has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guardant Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Guardant Health from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Guardant Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.50.

Shares of GH stock opened at $56.21 on Thursday. Guardant Health has a fifty-two week low of $46.87 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $81.66. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $108.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.72 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 53.91% and a negative net margin of 108.57%. Guardant Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.94) EPS.

In related news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.74, for a total value of $289,823.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guardant Health in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 74.4% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 1,690.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 93.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

