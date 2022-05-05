William Blair Comments on Syneos Health, Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SYNH)

Syneos Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at William Blair boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Syneos Health in a report issued on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst J. Kreger now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.09 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.02. William Blair also issued estimates for Syneos Health’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.65 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $6.86 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Syneos Health from $109.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Syneos Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Syneos Health in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Syneos Health from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Syneos Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $101.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $100.33.

Shares of SYNH stock opened at $75.71 on Thursday. Syneos Health has a 12-month low of $66.77 and a 12-month high of $104.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Syneos Health (NASDAQ:SYNH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. Syneos Health had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 4.54%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth approximately $94,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Syneos Health by 49.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 31,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 10,405 shares in the last quarter. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new stake in Syneos Health during the first quarter worth $243,000. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Syneos Health by 458.8% in the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 13,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after acquiring an additional 11,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Syneos Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 28,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,269,000 after buying an additional 178 shares during the period. 98.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Syneos Health, Inc provides biopharmaceutical outsourcing solutions company in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Clinical Solutions and Commercial Solutions. The Clinical Solutions segment offers services for the development of diagnostics, drugs, biologics, devices, and digital therapeutics in the Phase I to IV of clinical development.

