William Blair Research Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Global Payments in a report released on Monday, May 2nd. William Blair analyst R. Napoli now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.45 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.41. William Blair also issued estimates for Global Payments’ Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on GPN. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $173.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $196.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $194.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $197.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.11.

Shares of GPN stock opened at $133.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $134.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Global Payments has a one year low of $116.75 and a one year high of $207.25. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.03. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 365,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,068,000 after acquiring an additional 56,191 shares in the last quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp increased its holdings in Global Payments by 82.0% during the 1st quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 42,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,854,000 after acquiring an additional 19,279 shares in the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 50,409 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,898,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 44,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Global Payments by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 67,241 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.53% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $133,345.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.99, for a total transaction of $63,995.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,006 shares of company stock valued at $270,255 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

