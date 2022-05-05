William Blair Weighs in on Arista Networks, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:ANET)

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Arista Networks in a report issued on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst J. Ader now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $3.58 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.56.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Vertical Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Arista Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.61.

Shares of Arista Networks stock opened at $117.79 on Thursday. Arista Networks has a 52-week low of $77.30 and a 52-week high of $148.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.33 and a 200 day moving average of $128.66. The company has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.28.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Arista Networks had a net margin of 29.54% and a return on equity of 21.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Arista Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. 67.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Arista Networks news, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.73, for a total value of $12,173,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Marc Taxay sold 1,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.33, for a total value of $145,943.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 688,527 shares of company stock valued at $83,163,747 in the last quarter. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

