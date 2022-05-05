William Blair Weighs in on Gartner, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:IT)

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) – William Blair lifted their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Gartner in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, May 3rd. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the information technology services provider will earn $1.84 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.69. William Blair also issued estimates for Gartner’s Q2 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.63 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on IT. Bank of America raised Gartner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. TheStreet cut Gartner from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Gartner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $346.50.

NYSE:IT opened at $280.06 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $303.97. The stock has a market cap of $23.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.57 and a beta of 1.50. Gartner has a 1 year low of $220.75 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Gartner had a return on equity of 149.70% and a net margin of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.00 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 175 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 92.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Gartner news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total transaction of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Gartner declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

