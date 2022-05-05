Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) Given New $38.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from $36.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Williams Companies in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Williams Companies from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $34.93.

WMB opened at $36.89 on Wednesday. Williams Companies has a 12 month low of $23.53 and a 12 month high of $37.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.08.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 13.95%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Williams Companies will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 141.67%.

In related news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 24,219 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $719,304.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alan S. Armstrong sold 156,523 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $4,723,864.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,200 shares of company stock valued at $9,437,992. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 674.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,421,262 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $141,169,000 after buying an additional 4,721,153 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP bought a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at about $97,830,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 32.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,311,885 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $371,249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,515,615 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

