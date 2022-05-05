Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Wingstop updated its FY22 guidance to $1.55-$1.57 EPS.

WING opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $82.00 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $145.49.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $4.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.55%.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total value of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Corporate insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,408 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,155,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 66,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $11,506,000 after purchasing an additional 3,669 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 114,937 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $19,861,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 11,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,760 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,279,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the period.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on WING shares. Piper Sandler cut Wingstop from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on Wingstop from $194.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $156.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Wingstop from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $176.33.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

