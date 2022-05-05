Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $125.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $187.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $76.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.16 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 15.10% and a negative return on equity of 12.62%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $454,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

