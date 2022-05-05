Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) PT Lowered to $125.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the company’s current price.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $172.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $160.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.17.
Shares of NASDAQ:WING opened at $96.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 67.83, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $114.60 and a 200-day moving average of $145.49. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $82.00 and a 12 month high of $187.35.
In related news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,835 shares of company stock worth $1,300,835. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $26,438,000 after acquiring an additional 56,450 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,215 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Wingstop by 1.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,234 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Wingstop by 2.5% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,274 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,684,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in Wingstop during the third quarter worth $454,000.
Wingstop Company Profile (Get Rating)
Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wingstop (WING)
- World Wresting Entertainment Stock is Hulking Up
- High-Yield Weyco Group Returns To Reasonable Levels
- MarketBeat Podcast: Alternative Investing Strategies Despite Market Volatility
- Limelight Networks Stock is a Speculative Turnaround Opportunity
- The Selloff In SiteOne Landscape Supply Is Overextended
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.