WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WETF. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

Shares of NASDAQ WETF opened at $5.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $860.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.93 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. WisdomTree Investments has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $7.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.75.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 85.71%.

In related news, CEO Jonathan L. Steinberg sold 153,913 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.87, for a total value of $903,469.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments in the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new position in WisdomTree Investments during the third quarter worth about $67,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 33.5% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,731 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 12.3% during the third quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 16,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares in the last quarter. 82.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

