Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCMKTS:WZZAF – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,908.33.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Wizz Air to a “hold” rating and set a $2,900.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “hold” rating and set a $2,800.00 target price on shares of Wizz Air in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th.

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $39.93 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.07. Wizz Air has a fifty-two week low of $33.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.60.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

