Wizz Air (WIZZ) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Wizz Air (LON: WIZZ):

4/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) price target on the stock.

4/28/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 3,500 ($43.72) price target on the stock.

4/22/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 4,330 ($54.09) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/20/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 4,300 ($53.72) price target on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 6,100 ($76.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/19/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 4,400 ($54.97) to GBX 3,500 ($43.72). They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/14/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 6,100 ($76.20) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/8/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on the stock.

4/8/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/4/2022 – Wizz Air had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

3/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on the stock.

3/29/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 4,900 ($61.21) to GBX 2,800 ($34.98). They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Wizz Air had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 4,400 ($54.97) price target on the stock.

3/24/2022 – Wizz Air was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) price target on the stock, down previously from GBX 5,450 ($68.08).

3/24/2022 – Wizz Air was given a new GBX 2,900 ($36.23) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

3/18/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) price target on the stock.

3/18/2022 – Wizz Air was upgraded by analysts at BNP Paribas to a “hold” rating. They now have a GBX 2,900 ($36.23) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wizz Air had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from GBX 3,500 ($43.72) to GBX 2,300 ($28.73). They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Wizz Air had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 5,300 ($66.21) price target on the stock.

Wizz Air stock opened at GBX 3,161 ($39.49) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 432.39. Wizz Air Holdings Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,250 ($28.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 5,478 ($68.43). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,910.92 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 3,865.98. The company has a market capitalization of £3.81 billion and a PE ratio of -6.52.

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes across Europe and the Middle East. As of June 04, 2021, it operated a fleet of 137 aircraft that offered services for approximately 824 routes from 43 bases connecting 167 airports in 48 countries.

