Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Wrap Technologies (NASDAQ:WRAP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Wrap Technologies had a negative net margin of 316.27% and a negative return on equity of 55.08%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ WRAP opened at $2.66 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.49. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29 and a beta of 1.65. Wrap Technologies has a 12-month low of $1.60 and a 12-month high of $9.80.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 66.3% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 223,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 89,156 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in Wrap Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,544,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Wrap Technologies by 12,952.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 124,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 123,053 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Wrap Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.
About Wrap Technologies
Wrap Technologies, Inc, a public safety technology and services company, develops policing solutions to law enforcement and security personnel. The company develops BolaWrap 150, a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges a Kevlar cord to restrain noncompliant individuals from a range of 10-25 feet.
