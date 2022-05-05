WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “WW International Inc. provides weight management services. The company’s products and services are comprised of nutritional, activity, behavioral and lifestyle tools and approaches. It operates primarily in North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom and Other. WW International Inc., formerly known as Weight Watchers International Inc., is based in New York. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on WW. Citigroup reaffirmed a positive rating on shares of WW International in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. KeyCorp cut shares of WW International from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $22.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of WW International from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of WW International from $18.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.00.

Shares of WW opened at $9.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $683.28 million, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.58. WW International has a 52 week low of $8.83 and a 52 week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $276.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.06 million. WW International had a net margin of 5.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WW International will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in WW International by 77.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,383 shares during the period. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in WW International in the first quarter valued at about $121,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in WW International by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in WW International by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 923,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,903,000 after acquiring an additional 97,579 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in WW International by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 143,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 92.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

