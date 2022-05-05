X4 Pharmaceuticals (XFOR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.62) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($1.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.56). During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect X4 Pharmaceuticals to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $1.23 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.63. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $9.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.91 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 6.27, a current ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

XFOR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 10,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 35,256 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 178,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 16,143 shares in the last quarter. 76.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.