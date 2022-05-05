XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust (NYSE:XFLT – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.073 per share on Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% per year over the last three years.

Shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust stock opened at $8.48 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.88. XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust has a 1-year low of $8.06 and a 1-year high of $9.85.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 295,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 15,823 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 10,120 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 16,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000.

XAI Octagon Floating Rate & Alternative Income Term Trust invests in a dynamically managed portfolio of floating-rate credit instruments and other structured credit investments within the private markets. Under normal market conditions, the Trust will invest at least 80% of managed assets in senior secured loans, CLO debt and CLO equity.

The Trust seeks attractive total return with an emphasis on income generation across multiple stages of the credit cycle.

