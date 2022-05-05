Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.
XELB stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31.
Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.
Xcel Brands Company Profile (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.
