Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

XELB stock opened at $1.26 on Thursday. Xcel Brands has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $3.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.56 million, a PE ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The textile maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative return on equity of 8.52% and a negative net margin of 32.12%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XELB. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 322.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,447,241 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,005 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 12,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.54% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands Company Profile

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the LOGO by Lori Goldstein, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the C Wonder, and other brands, as well as manages the Longaberger brand.

