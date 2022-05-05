Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.16 Billion

Wall Street analysts predict that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $3.16 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.08 billion and the highest is $3.21 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.07 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $13.65 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $13.29 billion to $14.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $14.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.57 billion to $15.04 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Xcel Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.40.

Xcel Energy stock opened at $73.40 on Thursday. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $61.15 and a 12-month high of $76.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.4875 dividend. This is a positive change from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.22%.

In related news, SVP Frank P. Prager sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $73,580.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,174 shares in the company, valued at $2,146,622.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 164,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,676,000 after buying an additional 7,481 shares during the period. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.0% during the first quarter. Nicollet Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Xcel Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 435,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,456,000 after purchasing an additional 5,040 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

