Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $30.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xencor Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, asthma and allergic diseases, and cancer. Xencor Inc. is based in Monrovia, California. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on XNCR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xencor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Xencor in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an overweight rating on shares of Xencor in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Xencor from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Xencor from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xencor has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $52.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:XNCR opened at $26.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.61. Xencor has a 12 month low of $24.48 and a 12 month high of $43.61.

Xencor (NASDAQ:XNCR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.74. Xencor had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.29 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Xencor’s revenue for the quarter was up 268.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Xencor will post -2.67 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John J. Kuch sold 971 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.86, for a total transaction of $28,994.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Allen Yang sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.94, for a total transaction of $34,728.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,524 shares of company stock worth $279,886 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank bought a new position in Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at about $23,587,000. Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in Xencor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $21,546,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Xencor by 233.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 667,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 467,117 shares in the last quarter. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Xencor in the 4th quarter valued at $12,469,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of Xencor by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 831,339 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 193,539 shares during the last quarter. 98.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Xencor, Inc is biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of engineered monoclonal antibody therapeutics to treat severe and life-threatening diseases. Its proprietary technology platform, XmAb, is used to create next-generation antibody product candidates designed to treat autoimmune and allergic diseases, cancer, and other conditions.

