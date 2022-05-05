Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $210.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.58 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 139.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) EPS.

NYSE XHR opened at $19.01 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 6.93, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.18. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.09 and a beta of 1.42. Xenia Hotels & Resorts has a 1 year low of $15.15 and a 1 year high of $21.04.

In related news, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total transaction of $477,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 267,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,113,853.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of XHR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,179,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $401,681,000 after purchasing an additional 851,841 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 117.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 619,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,596,000 after purchasing an additional 334,780 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 49.4% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after purchasing an additional 183,817 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 62.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 205,048 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after purchasing an additional 78,746 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $626,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.33.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

