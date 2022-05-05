Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $33.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development of medicines through the application of its proprietary discovery platform, which it refer to as Extreme Genetics. Xenon is developing proprietary product candidates for the treatment of both orphan as well as more prevalent diseases. The company offers Glybera (R), a gene therapy for the treatment of lipoprotein lipase deficiency, an orphan disorder. Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada. “

Get Xenon Pharmaceuticals alerts:

XENE has been the topic of several other research reports. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.80.

Shares of NASDAQ XENE opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $14.65 and a twelve month high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 31,086 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total value of $948,123.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 94,974 shares of company stock valued at $2,899,047. Company insiders own 7.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $93,489,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,797 shares in the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 2,411,447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $75,334,000 after purchasing an additional 389,396 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,070,000 after buying an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% during the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after buying an additional 564,850 shares during the last quarter.

About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenon Pharmaceuticals (XENE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenon Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.