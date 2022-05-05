Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.

In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,992,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,489,000 after buying an additional 1,914,797 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 136.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,274,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,311,474 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 3,996.8% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,220,957 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,143,000 after buying an additional 1,191,154 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,696,000. Finally, Suvretta Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 95.1% in the third quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,158,961 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $17,709,000 after purchasing an additional 564,850 shares in the last quarter.

XENE opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.75.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.

