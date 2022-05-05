Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 4,063 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,362% compared to the average volume of 165 put options.
A number of analysts have weighed in on XENE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.80.
In other news, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total transaction of $285,438.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP James R. Empfield sold 32,853 shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.54, for a total transaction of $1,003,330.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047 in the last quarter. 7.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
XENE opened at $29.62 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.40 and its 200-day moving average is $30.36. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $36.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.92 and a beta of 1.75.
Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $3.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Xenon Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics to treat patients with neurological disorders in Canada. Its clinical development pipeline includes XEN496, A Kv7 potassium channel opener that is Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of KCNQ2 developmental and epilepsy encephalopathy; and XEN1101, A Kv7 potassium channel opener, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of epilepsy and other neurological disorders.
