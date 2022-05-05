Xeris Biopharma (XERS) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.24) per share for the quarter.

Xeris Biopharma (NASDAQ:XERS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $21.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.72 million. Xeris Biopharma had a negative net margin of 248.68% and a negative return on equity of 305.33%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.41) EPS. On average, analysts expect Xeris Biopharma to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Xeris Biopharma alerts:

Xeris Biopharma stock opened at $2.33 on Thursday. Xeris Biopharma has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $4.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.35.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on XERS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xeris Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Xeris Biopharma from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $8.00) on shares of Xeris Biopharma in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.13.

In related news, insider Steven Prestrelski sold 11,228 shares of Xeris Biopharma stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $27,171.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 355.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,113 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 186.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 8,629 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Xeris Biopharma by 350.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 20,641 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Xeris Biopharma by 106.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 15,284 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Xeris Biopharma by 26.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,534 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Xeris Biopharma Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xeris Biopharma Holdings, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for patient populations in endocrinology, neurology, and gastroenterology. The company markets Gvoke, a ready-to-use liquid glucagon for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; and Keveyis, a therapy for the treatment of hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis; and Recorlev, a cortisol synthesis inhibitor proved for the treatment of endogenous hypercortisolemia in adult patients with Cushing's syndrome.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xeris Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xeris Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.