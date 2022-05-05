Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XIN opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52-week low of $0.54 and a 52-week high of $3.79.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the second quarter worth about $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 24,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

