XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “XPEL Inc. is a provider of protective films and coatings which includes automotive paint protection film, surface protection film, automotive and architectural window films and ceramic coatings. XPEL Inc. is based in San Antonio, United States. “

Get XPEL alerts:

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of XPEL from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st.

XPEL stock opened at $47.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $52.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.02. XPEL has a 1 year low of $40.50 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.18 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.93 million. XPEL had a return on equity of 44.99% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that XPEL will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.71, for a total transaction of $982,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of XPEL stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.77, for a total transaction of $1,183,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 236,000 shares of company stock valued at $13,596,200 over the last quarter. 22.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,464,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,306,000 after acquiring an additional 502,849 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPEL by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,271,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,810,000 after buying an additional 4,227 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in XPEL by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,202,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,195,000 after acquiring an additional 160,139 shares during the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in XPEL by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. now owns 560,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,241,000 after purchasing an additional 195,254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowbird Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of XPEL by 9.6% in the third quarter. Cowbird Capital LP now owns 382,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,053,000 after purchasing an additional 33,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.13% of the company’s stock.

XPEL Company Profile (Get Rating)

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPEL (XPEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for XPEL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPEL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.