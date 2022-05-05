Xponential Fitness (XPOF) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.04. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $9.87 and a 52 week high of $26.90.
In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of Xponential Fitness stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $103,500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 69.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Xponential Fitness by 119.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Xponential Fitness in the third quarter valued at $64,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 848.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.
About Xponential Fitness (Get Rating)
Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.
