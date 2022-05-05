Xponential Fitness (XPOF) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.15 per share for the quarter. Xponential Fitness has set its FY 2022 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $49.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.58 million. On average, analysts expect Xponential Fitness to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:XPOF opened at $21.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.04. Xponential Fitness has a 1-year low of $9.87 and a 1-year high of $26.90.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 5,175,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $103,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,440. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Xponential Fitness by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 589,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,054,000 after acquiring an additional 181,384 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Xponential Fitness during the third quarter worth about $939,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 90.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,179,000 after buying an additional 73,809 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Xponential Fitness in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $669,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Xponential Fitness by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after buying an additional 31,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

XPOF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Xponential Fitness from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Xponential Fitness in a report on Monday, March 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Xponential Fitness from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.15.

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in the United States and internationally. The company offers fitness and wellness services, including pilates, barre, cycling, stretching, rowing, yoga, boxing, dancing, running, and functional training under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

