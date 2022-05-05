Xylem (NYSE:XYL) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Xylem updated its FY22 guidance to $2.40-2.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE XYL opened at $90.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.43, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.08. Xylem has a 52 week low of $80.00 and a 52 week high of $138.78. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Get Xylem alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 16th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on XYL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xylem from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.45.

In other Xylem news, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in Xylem by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,718 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Xylem by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in Xylem by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 14,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,694,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Xylem by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 3,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.