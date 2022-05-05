Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yiren Digital (NYSE:YRD – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of Yiren Digital stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Yiren Digital has a one year low of $1.80 and a one year high of $6.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 3.92.

Get Yiren Digital alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $141,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Yiren Digital by 152.8% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 63,979 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 38,673 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the second quarter worth $219,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the third quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Yiren Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Yiren Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an online consumer finance marketplace that connects borrowers and investors in the People's Republic of China. It provides loan facilitation services; and post-origination services, such as cash processing, collection, and SMS services. The company's loan products portfolio includes unsecured consumer loans; secured consumer loan, which include secured financial leasing, auto-secured, and property-secured loans; and small business loans.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yiren Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yiren Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.