Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) PT Lowered to $136.00

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.78% from the company’s current price.

YUM has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $137.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

YUM opened at $118.49 on Thursday. Yum! Brands has a one year low of $111.63 and a one year high of $139.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04.

Yum! Brands ( NYSE:YUM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 79.0% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 116,950 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $15,285,000 after acquiring an additional 51,601 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 64.5% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,382 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,514,000 after acquiring an additional 4,855 shares during the period. Centiva Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 157.6% during the third quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 10,206 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 6,244 shares during the period. TPI Fund Managers Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.6% during the third quarter. TPI Fund Managers Ltd now owns 144,249 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $17,643,000 after acquiring an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 24,716 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

