Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 23.92% and a negative return on equity of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis.

NYSE:YUM opened at $118.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.04. Yum! Brands has a 1-year low of $111.63 and a 1-year high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $119.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.87.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is currently 43.68%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in YUM. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,175,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $163,175,000 after acquiring an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Allstate Corp increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 100.5% in the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 23,739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,296,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 63.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 13,250 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 5,144 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter worth $647,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 524,505 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $72,833,000 after acquiring an additional 3,461 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $156.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Yum! Brands from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $134.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $150.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $139.81.

About Yum! Brands (Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.