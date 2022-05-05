Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Yunhong CTI (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

CTIB stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. Yunhong CTI has a 12-month low of $0.80 and a 12-month high of $3.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.25.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Yunhong CTI stock. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Yunhong CTI Ltd. (NASDAQ:CTIB – Get Rating) by 164.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Yunhong CTI worth $52,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.98% of the company’s stock.

Yunhong CTI Ltd. develops, produces, distributes, and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It offers novelty products, including foil balloons; latex balloons under the Partyloons name; and toy balloon products, which include punch balls, water bombs, and Animal Twisties, as well as other inflatable toy items.

