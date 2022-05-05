Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $122.33 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) will report $122.33 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Comtech Telecommunications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $123.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $122.00 million. Comtech Telecommunications posted sales of $139.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Comtech Telecommunications will report full-year sales of $517.65 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $514.30 million to $519.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $585.77 million, with estimates ranging from $548.30 million to $635.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Comtech Telecommunications.

Comtech Telecommunications (NASDAQ:CMTL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $120.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.23 million. Comtech Telecommunications had a positive return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 25.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Comtech Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Comtech Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

CMTL opened at $13.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.11 million, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.55. Comtech Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $12.68 and a 12 month high of $27.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. Comtech Telecommunications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -39.60%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Comtech Telecommunications by 383.3% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 5,800 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,600 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in Comtech Telecommunications in the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the third quarter worth about $214,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Comtech Telecommunications by 12.9% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,971 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comtech Telecommunications during the first quarter worth about $179,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Solutions and Government Solutions. The Commercial Solutions segment offers satellite ground station technologies, including single channel per carrier and time division multiple access modems, amplifiers, frequency converters, and network software to modulate, demodulate, and amplify signals, as well as to carry voice, video, and/or data over networks; and public safety and location technologies, such as 911 call handling and mapping solutions that allow cellular carriers and voice over the Internet carriers to deliver emergency calls to public safety emergency call centers.

