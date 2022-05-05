Zacks: Analysts Anticipate EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Will Announce Earnings of $3.69 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for EOG Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.43 to $3.93. EOG Resources posted earnings per share of $1.62 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 127.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EOG Resources will report full year earnings of $16.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.95 to $19.51. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $15.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.71 to $19.34. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EOG Resources.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by ($0.12). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 25.02%. The firm had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $135.00 to $147.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $121.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on EOG Resources from $114.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. TD Securities cut shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on EOG Resources from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.70.

EOG stock opened at $124.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $118.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.67. EOG Resources has a 12 month low of $62.81 and a 12 month high of $127.94.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 37.59%.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.48, for a total value of $566,339.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 11,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.15, for a total value of $1,326,958.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,677 shares of company stock worth $2,343,086. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in EOG Resources by 1.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 612,757 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $49,186,000 after purchasing an additional 7,070 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in EOG Resources by 116.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 903,859 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $80,290,000 after purchasing an additional 485,689 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EOG Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $18,398,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $353,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $89,000. 85.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EOG Resources Company Profile (Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EOG Resources (EOG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.