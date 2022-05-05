Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) to report sales of $3.00 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Expedia Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.71 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.30 billion. Expedia Group reported sales of $2.11 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 42.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group will report full year sales of $11.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.70 billion to $12.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $13.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.44 billion to $14.92 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Expedia Group.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The online travel company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.13. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.14%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($2.59) EPS.

EXPE has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Expedia Group from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $181.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Expedia Group from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Expedia Group in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.71.

Shares of EXPE stock opened at $149.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Expedia Group has a fifty-two week low of $136.77 and a fifty-two week high of $217.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $184.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.97. The firm has a market cap of $23.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.93, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.51.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 19,390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.50, for a total transaction of $3,693,795.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 45,891 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.85, for a total transaction of $9,630,226.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 113,477 shares of company stock valued at $22,780,123 in the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in Expedia Group by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 156 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Expedia Group by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 197 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 96.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Expedia Group Company Profile

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

