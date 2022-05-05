Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $472.24 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) will post $472.24 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $463.69 million and the highest is $476.75 million. Gentex posted sales of $428.01 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full-year sales of $1.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $1.95 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.22 billion to $2.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $468.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $432.40 million. Gentex had a net margin of 19.52% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $33.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Gentex from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.38.

Shares of GNTX opened at $30.38 on Thursday. Gentex has a twelve month low of $27.06 and a twelve month high of $37.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200-day moving average of $32.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 7th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing sold 31,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $976,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin C. Nash sold 8,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $252,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 170,354 shares of company stock valued at $5,206,731 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GNTX. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gentex by 97.9% during the fourth quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 7,793,008 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $271,586,000 after buying an additional 3,856,036 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,262,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Gentex in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,446,000. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Gentex in the third quarter valued at about $44,543,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Gentex by 1,797.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,241,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $43,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,976 shares in the last quarter. 86.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gentex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.