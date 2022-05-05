Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $302.05 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) will report sales of $302.05 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $293.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $307.10 million. Malibu Boats reported sales of $273.16 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 10.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.13 billion to $1.14 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $263.89 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.61 million. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 34.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Malibu Boats from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 135.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the third quarter worth approximately $146,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 13.4% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the first quarter worth approximately $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU opened at $53.96 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.61. Malibu Boats has a fifty-two week low of $48.51 and a fifty-two week high of $88.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Malibu Boats, Inc engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

