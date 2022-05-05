Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $51.26 Million

Equities research analysts expect Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) to post sales of $51.26 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Model N’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $51.35 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $51.18 million. Model N posted sales of $48.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Model N will report full-year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $213.25 million to $214.85 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $239.77 million, with estimates ranging from $238.03 million to $241.77 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Model N.

Get Model N alerts:

Model N (NYSE:MODN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.10. Model N had a negative net margin of 15.25% and a negative return on equity of 10.06%. The business had revenue of $51.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MODN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Model N in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com cut Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Model N from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Model N currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.50.

In related news, CEO Jason Blessing sold 10,058 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.32, for a total transaction of $254,668.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura Selig sold 1,749 shares of Model N stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.04, for a total value of $43,794.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,562 shares of company stock worth $520,194. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MODN. Byrne Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Model N by 76.7% in the 1st quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 961 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Model N in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Model N by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,006 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Model N in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MODN opened at $26.38 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.92. Model N has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $39.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $961.10 million, a PE ratio of -30.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Model N Company Profile (Get Rating)

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims timely, as well as at correct rates for government medicaid programs.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Model N (MODN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Model N Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Model N and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.