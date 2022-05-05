Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $241.60 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) will report sales of $241.60 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $241.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $242.50 million. Paylocity posted sales of $186.05 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year sales of $832.20 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $830.98 million to $833.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.02 billion, with estimates ranging from $999.20 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.58. Paylocity had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $196.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

PCTY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Paylocity from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Paylocity in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on Paylocity from $355.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Paylocity from $301.00 to $274.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.88.

Shares of Paylocity stock opened at $209.40 on Thursday. Paylocity has a 12-month low of $154.26 and a 12-month high of $314.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.53 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $201.00 and its 200-day moving average is $224.74.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 22,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.99, for a total transaction of $4,395,888.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 47,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.10, for a total value of $9,570,072.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Paylocity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,388 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Paylocity by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Paylocity by 26.2% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in Paylocity by 101.7% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 121 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in Paylocity by 0.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplify payroll, automate processes and manage compliance requirements within one system; expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions; human capital management and employee self-service solutions, document library, compliance dashboard, and HR edge; time and attendance solution, which tracks time and attendance data, eliminating the need for manual tracking of accruals and reducing administrative tasks; schedule tracking services; and time collection devices, including kiosks, time clocks, and mobile and web applications.

