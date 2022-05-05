Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.46 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) to post sales of $1.46 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Ralph Lauren’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.47 billion. Ralph Lauren reported sales of $1.29 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will report full year sales of $6.15 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.12 billion to $6.16 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $6.39 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.33 billion to $6.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ralph Lauren.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.77. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 22.59% and a net margin of 8.38%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $141.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Ralph Lauren from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,225 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 313,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $35,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 151,799 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $17,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,654 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RL opened at $107.58 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $112.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.88. Ralph Lauren has a fifty-two week low of $100.44 and a fifty-two week high of $142.06.

Ralph Lauren announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to buy up to 17.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a $0.6875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.23%.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

