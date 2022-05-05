Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $299.03 Million

Equities analysts expect that Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) will announce sales of $299.03 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Regency Centers’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $293.60 million and the highest is $306.62 million. Regency Centers posted sales of $287.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Regency Centers will report full year sales of $1.20 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Regency Centers.

Regency Centers (NASDAQ:REG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $289.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $279.89 million. Regency Centers had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on REG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $92.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Compass Point dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Regency Centers from $73.00 to $67.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Regency Centers from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.27.

In related news, Director Nicholas Andrew Wibbenmeyer sold 4,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.81, for a total value of $302,277.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the fourth quarter worth $1,219,112,000. Capital World Investors lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 62.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 13,803,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,415,000 after acquiring an additional 5,281,291 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 474.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,751,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,966,000 after acquiring an additional 1,446,435 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 82.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,792,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,044,000 after acquiring an additional 810,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Regency Centers by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,033,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,149,000 after acquiring an additional 779,598 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

REG opened at $72.96 on Thursday. Regency Centers has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $78.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a PE ratio of 34.58, a PEG ratio of 6.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.11.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is 118.48%.

Regency Centers is the preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in affluent and densely populated trade areas. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

