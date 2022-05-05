Zacks: Analysts Expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.15 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to announce $8.15 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Sixteen analysts have provided estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $7.93 billion to $8.34 billion. Capital One Financial posted sales of $7.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full year sales of $33.30 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $35.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $33.29 billion to $38.51 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.44 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. Capital One Financial’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $7.03 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $194.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $192.00 to $177.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COF. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,248,000 after buying an additional 3,666 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the first quarter worth $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $134.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $55.28 billion, a PE ratio of 5.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $134.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.99. Capital One Financial has a fifty-two week low of $119.88 and a fifty-two week high of $177.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

