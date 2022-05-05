Zacks: Analysts Expect Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.06 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) will post sales of $1.06 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Domino’s Pizza’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.10 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.01 billion. Domino’s Pizza posted sales of $1.03 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will report full-year sales of $4.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.40 billion to $4.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $4.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.72 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Domino’s Pizza.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The restaurant operator reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.15 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.00 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DPZ shares. BTIG Research lowered shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $642.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $435.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $475.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $442.81.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $353.20 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.97 and its 200 day moving average is $457.37. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $335.63 and a 12 month high of $567.57.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 33.72%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total value of $63,159.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.00, for a total transaction of $54,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,334,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DPZ. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 512.5% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 49 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1,016.7% in the 4th quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

