Zacks: Analysts Expect Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $1.81 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Eaton’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.74 and the highest is $1.85. Eaton posted earnings of $1.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eaton will report full-year earnings of $7.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.37 to $7.55. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.20 to $8.68. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Eaton.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Eaton from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Eaton from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Eaton from $176.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Eaton from $153.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Shares of ETN opened at $149.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.11, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $159.29. Eaton has a 52 week low of $139.12 and a 52 week high of $175.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is 58.59%.

In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 11,852 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,777,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Sandra Pianalto bought 243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $151.58 per share, for a total transaction of $36,833.94. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,403,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Eaton by 288.6% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

