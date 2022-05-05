Zacks: Analysts Expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) to Announce $0.45 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Envestnet’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.47 and the lowest is $0.43. Envestnet posted earnings per share of $0.64 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Envestnet will report full year earnings of $2.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $2.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $3.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Envestnet.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.62 million. Envestnet had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 1.12%. The company’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.49 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ENV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Envestnet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Envestnet from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. StockNews.com started coverage on Envestnet in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Envestnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.57.

ENV stock opened at $79.49 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 331.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.27. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $64.70 and a 12-month high of $85.99.

In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 400 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $30,132.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 678 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $49,988.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its position in shares of Envestnet by 936.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,534,000 after purchasing an additional 28,696 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Envestnet in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,823,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Envestnet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,492,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in shares of Envestnet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 1.1% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

