Zacks: Analysts Expect EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to Announce $1.12 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.12 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for EPR Properties’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the highest is $1.13. EPR Properties reported earnings per share of $0.71 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 57.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that EPR Properties will report full-year earnings of $4.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.42 to $4.58. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.54 to $4.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for EPR Properties.

EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by ($0.55). EPR Properties had a return on equity of 3.74% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $157.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. EPR Properties’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on EPR. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of EPR Properties from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on EPR Properties from $56.00 to $56.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on EPR Properties from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EPR Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of EPR Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.90.

In other EPR Properties news, CFO Mark Alan Peterson sold 4,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $249,955.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonya L. Mater sold 5,000 shares of EPR Properties stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $250,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in EPR Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of EPR Properties by 103.2% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,266 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EPR Properties by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPR Properties by 177.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EPR Properties stock opened at $53.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.05, a current ratio of 10.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average of $52.83 and a 200 day moving average of $49.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.60. EPR Properties has a 52-week low of $41.14 and a 52-week high of $56.38.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. EPR Properties’s payout ratio is currently 333.34%.

EPR Properties is a leading experiential net lease real estate investment trust (REIT), specializing in select enduring experiential properties in the real estate industry. We focus on real estate venues which create value by facilitating out of home leisure and recreation experiences where consumers choose to spend their discretionary time and money.

