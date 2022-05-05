Zacks: Analysts Expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $226.30 Million

Brokerages expect Fulton Financial Co. (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) to report $226.30 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Fulton Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $229.80 million and the lowest is $222.10 million. Fulton Financial posted sales of $217.31 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fulton Financial will report full year sales of $930.70 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $918.10 million to $943.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.01 billion to $1.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fulton Financial.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.06. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 28.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS.

FULT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens raised Fulton Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulton Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Fulton Financial stock opened at $15.90 on Thursday. Fulton Financial has a 12 month low of $14.16 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.74 and its 200-day moving average is $17.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.74.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a $0.15 dividend. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.97%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total value of $186,155.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Fulton Financial by 5.1% during the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 55,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $917,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,153,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,495,000 after buying an additional 692,757 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fulton Financial by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 13,449 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulton Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 43,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $728,000 after purchasing an additional 9,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fulton Financial by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,724 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,026,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.05% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

