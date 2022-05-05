Zacks: Analysts Expect Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.61 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Gladstone Investment Co. (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) will announce $16.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Investment’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $16.74 million and the lowest is $16.47 million. Gladstone Investment reported sales of $16.71 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gladstone Investment will report full year sales of $69.91 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $69.78 million to $70.05 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $67.84 million, with estimates ranging from $67.63 million to $68.05 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gladstone Investment.

Gladstone Investment (NASDAQ:GAIN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The investment management company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.05 million. Gladstone Investment had a net margin of 151.59% and a return on equity of 7.29%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on GAIN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Gladstone Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on Gladstone Investment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of Gladstone Investment stock opened at $16.01 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $531.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.00. Gladstone Investment has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $17.15.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.62%. Gladstone Investment’s dividend payout ratio is 28.13%.

In related news, President David A. R. Dullum purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.56 per share, for a total transaction of $80,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,533 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 76,390 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 35,719 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Gladstone Investment by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in Gladstone Investment by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 37,493 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. 11.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gladstone Investment Corporation specializes in lower middle market, mature stage, buyouts; refinancing existing debt; senior debt securities such as senior loans, senior term loans, lines of credit, and senior notes; senior subordinated debt securities such as senior subordinated loans and senior subordinated notes; junior subordinated debt securities such as subordinated notes and mezzanine loans; limited liability company interests, and warrants or options.

