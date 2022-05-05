Zacks: Analysts Expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $97.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) to post sales of $97.47 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hallmark Financial Services’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $87.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $107.03 million. Hallmark Financial Services reported sales of $107.51 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hallmark Financial Services will report full-year sales of $390.66 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $356.50 million to $424.81 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $401.39 million, with estimates ranging from $373.10 million to $429.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hallmark Financial Services.

Hallmark Financial Services (NASDAQ:HALL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The insurance provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.15). Hallmark Financial Services had a return on equity of 0.94% and a net margin of 2.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hallmark Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hallmark Financial Services in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HALL. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $77,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 21.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Hallmark Financial Services during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 15.8% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 31,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Hallmark Financial Services by 23.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after acquiring an additional 6,308 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

HALL stock opened at $3.40 on Thursday. Hallmark Financial Services has a one year low of $3.25 and a one year high of $5.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $61.78 million, a PE ratio of 6.30 and a beta of 1.23.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates through Specialty Commercial, Standard Commercial, and Personal segments. The Specialty Commercial segment offers primary and excess commercial vehicle insurance products and services; primary and excess liability, excess public entity liability, and E&S package and garage liability insurance products and services; primary and excess commercial property insurance for catastrophe and non-catastrophe exposures; healthcare and financial lines professional liability insurance products and services primarily for businesses, medical professionals, medical facilities, and senior care facilities; and satellite launch property/casualty insurance products and services, as well as various specialty programs.

