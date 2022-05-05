Zacks: Analysts Expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $62.17 Million

Analysts expect Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) to report $62.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Hanmi Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $63.70 million. Hanmi Financial reported sales of $58.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Hanmi Financial will report full year sales of $251.73 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $248.20 million to $258.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $275.77 million, with estimates ranging from $268.40 million to $280.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hanmi Financial.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 16.52%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

A number of research firms have commented on HAFC. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Jonestrading upped their price objective on shares of Hanmi Financial from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hanmi Financial by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 58,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 14,032 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 164.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 330,687 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,633,000 after acquiring an additional 205,785 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in Hanmi Financial by 117.2% during the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,800 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,945,000 after buying an additional 79,200 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hanmi Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Hanmi Financial by 11.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 211,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. 87.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ HAFC opened at $24.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $731.23 million, a PE ratio of 7.16 and a beta of 1.07. Hanmi Financial has a 52-week low of $16.67 and a 52-week high of $28.84. The business has a fifty day moving average of $24.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.67%. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is 26.27%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

