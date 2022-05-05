Zacks: Analysts Expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) to Announce $1.15 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) to report $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.22 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.95. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 3.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $4.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.08 to $5.32. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Henry Schein.

Get Henry Schein alerts:

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.11. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.84% and a net margin of 5.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $96.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Henry Schein from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Henry Schein from $98.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.50.

NASDAQ:HSIC opened at $86.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $87.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.45. Henry Schein has a 52 week low of $70.25 and a 52 week high of $92.68. The company has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.67.

In related news, Director Scott Philip Serota acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.87 per share, for a total transaction of $85,870.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark E. Mlotek sold 24,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $1,997,984.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Henry Schein in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Henry Schein in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Henry Schein (Get Rating)

Henry Schein, Inc provides health care products and services to dental practitioners and laboratories, physician practices, government, institutional health care clinics, and other alternate care clinics worldwide. It operates through two segments, Health Care Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Henry Schein (HSIC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Henry Schein Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henry Schein and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.